Ukraine's government allocates €86 million to protect energy facilities

The Government of Ukraine has made a decision to allocate an additional €86 million for the protection system around power facilities.

Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting

Quote from Shmyhal: "Today, we are making a decision that will allow us to reallocate funds under a loan from the European Investment Bank to modernise our substations."

Details: An additional €86 million has been allocated to construct protection systems around energy facilities. The plan is to reduce the risks of Russian attacks.

Background: On 25 September 2024, Energoatom signed an agreement worth UAH 509 million (about US$12.3 million) to design and construct a protective structure at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant.

