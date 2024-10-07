Slovakia to donate €500,000 for Ukraine's energy needs

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has held bilateral talks with his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanár on 7 October, which resulted in the announcement that Slovakia would provide Ukraine with €500,000 to address energy issues.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

Details: The ministry reported that during the meeting, the parties discussed key issues on the Ukrainian-Slovak agenda, including further support for Ukraine in the face of Russian armed aggression, Slovakia's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Global Peace Summit.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to the Slovak side for the decision to allocate €500,000 for the energy needs and restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure under the Plan of Bilateral Cooperation in the Development of Slovakia.

It is noted that these funds will be used to purchase energy equipment from a Slovak company, with its subsequent transfer to Ukraine.

Background:

Recently, it was reported that Slovakia and Hungary, although perceived as Ukraine's most "problematic" western neighbours, have never refused to supply Kyiv with emergency electricity imports.

In late September, the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure and called on the international community to increase assistance to the country.

Katarína Mathernová, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, said in an interview with European Pravda that the European Union believes that Ukraine, with its energy system battered by attacks, faces a difficult winter, but the situation will not be catastrophic.

