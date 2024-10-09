Ukrainian defenders shoot down 21 attack UAVs overnight, one drone returns to Russia

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Poltava Oblast with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk Oblast on the night of 8-9 October. They also attacked Ukraine with 22 attack UAVs; 21 drones were destroyed, and one returned to Russia.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "On the night of 8-9 October 2024, the enemy attacked Poltava Oblast with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk Oblast, Russia, as well as 22 attack UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia and Cape Chauda, Crimea.

Advertisement:

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

As a result of the air battle, 21 enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kyiv oblasts. Another attack drone turned back towards Russia."

Support UP or become our patron!