Ukrainian defenders shoot down 21 attack UAVs overnight, one drone returns to Russia
The Russians attacked Poltava Oblast with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk Oblast on the night of 8-9 October. They also attacked Ukraine with 22 attack UAVs; 21 drones were destroyed, and one returned to Russia.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "On the night of 8-9 October 2024, the enemy attacked Poltava Oblast with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk Oblast, Russia, as well as 22 attack UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia and Cape Chauda, Crimea.
Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.
As a result of the air battle, 21 enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kyiv oblasts. Another attack drone turned back towards Russia."
Support UP or become our patron!