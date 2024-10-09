DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry

DELTA, along with the Kropyva command and control system and the Virazh Planshet software, is among the three combat systems most used by the Ukrainian military, according to a survey in the Army+ app.

Source: Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defence for Digitalisation

Details: Chernohorenko said that the survey, which involved about 10,000 soldiers, showed that one in two military uses combat IT systems every day to obtain information about the Russian forces.

The soldiers named "obtaining information about the enemy" as one of the most popular tasks solved with the help of combat systems. And among the missing functions, the most frequently chosen answer was "to communicate in a convenient and secure manner".

The military also mentioned features to enhance surveillance and data-driven analysis.

The team of the Defence Technology Innovation and Development Centre of the Ministry of Defence, the developer of DELTA, has already taken the results into account to further improve the system, in particular the secure chat function.

Quote: "Command and control systems have already become digital weapons for Ukrainian defenders on the battlefield. And thanks to such surveys, the military can give directions for strengthening and scaling combat systems in the army. In particular, for an ecosystem of products such as DELTA, which has already been put into use and can be integrated seamlessly into all units of the Ukrainian defence forces."

Background:

On 30 September, the hromadske news agency published a story about an attempt of "breaking up" two units that were developing IT projects for the Defence Forces.

The units were inspected by a dozen agencies, including the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defence. Upon completion of the inspection, the units received directives to disband. Its members were put at the agencies’ disposal.

The military says that other bodies of the Defence Forces are ready to employ them, but "the Armed Forces are not giving them away". One of the potential reasons mentioned by the source is the desire to attract developers to the competitive Dzvin system, which is called a "corrupt project".

