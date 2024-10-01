Government starts certification of private schools for drone operators

Ukraine has officially launched the process of certifying private schools that will train UAV operators to provide military units with professional staff.

Source: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine; Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Quote from Fedorov: "The need for professional drone operators is constantly growing. There is a demand for this profession in military units, so we need educational institutions that will provide quality knowledge."

Details: Fedorov noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, dozens of private training centres have been operating in the country, but there was no systematic regulation of their activities.

The new government decree stipulates that private schools will be able to receive official certificates, and their graduates, after successfully passing exams, will be eligible to work as drone operators in the Security and Defence Forces.

To obtain a licence, schools must meet a number of requirements, including:

training in the operation or manufacture of drones;

at least three drones for training and certification at their disposal;

training programmes for training pilots on these devices;

hiring more than three certified instructors to provide training.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that certification would make it easier for trained drone operators to obtain a relevant military occupational speciality.

Background: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that by the end of the year, Ukraine will have produced a total of 1.5 million drones. Shmyhal added that Ukraine was working with partner nations every day to increase arms supplies and strengthen the development of its own defence industry.

