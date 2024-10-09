Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Croatia to participate in the third Ukraine–South East Europe Summit and hold bilateral meetings.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

In particular, he announced his meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I have arrived in Croatia to meet with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and representatives of other countries in the region, and to participate in the third Ukraine–South East Europe Summit," Zelenskyy wrote.

The president stated that he would discuss the continuation of defence cooperation with Plenković, the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers injured on the front lines, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"At the summit in the Ukraine+12 format, we will discuss international efforts to bring peace closer and implement the Peace Formula, our joint response with partners to security challenges, as well as cooperation on the path to the European Union and NATO", Zelenskyy explained.

Advertisement:

Background:

The summit in Dubrovnik will be the third of its kind – the first took place in Athens in August 2022, followed by the second in Tirana in February 2024.

As European Pravda previously reported, the goal of the meeting in Dubrovnik is to demonstrate solidarity and support from the countries of Southeast Europe for Ukraine, which has been resisting Russian aggression for two and a half years.

It is expected that the summit participants will adopt a joint declaration, the text of which is still discussed but will align with the declarations from the two previous summits.

Support UP or become our patron!