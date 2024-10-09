Japan hands over 12 loads of power equipment to Ukraine during Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Japan has sent 12 humanitarian aid shipments to Ukraine, including 256 backup power plants, since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. These include gas turbines, autotransformers, gabions, generators and other necessary power equipment.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Details: Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine's Minister of Energy, thanked the Japanese side for the aid the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) provided. The ministry said this aid covers three programmes and two projects that are pivotal in preparing for the 2024-2025 heating season.

In his turn, Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine, said that Ukraine expects a new batch of aid from JICA soon. The aid package will include generators, gabions and gas turbines.

Background:

The JICA has given almost 100 pieces of heavy machinery to utility companies in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv.

