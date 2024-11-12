Russia launches over 100 drones on Ukraine, Ukraine's air defence downs 46

Air defence unit of the National Guard of Ukraine. Photo: the National Guard of Ukraine

Russia carried out several missile strikes and launched 110 drones against Ukraine on the night of 11-12 November: Ukraine’s air defence downed 46 drones, 60 had disappeared from radar and 2 entered the Belarusian airspace.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Russian forces launched an S-300 guided anti-aircraft missile on the northeastern city of Kharkiv from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast and two Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles on Chernihiv Oblast from Russia’s Kursk Oblast, dropped glide bombs on Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, and deployed 110 Shahed attack drones and other drones that have not been identified from Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Bryansk in Russia between 21:00 on 11 November and the morning of 12 November.

Advertisement:

As of 11:00 on 12 November, Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed that 46 Russian drones were downed in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Sixty Russian drones had disappeared from radar in different parts of Ukraine, and two entered the Belarusian airspace.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, aircraft, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and other defence forces of Ukraine were involved in countering the Russian attacks.

Advertisement:

Background:

Russian forces launched a record 145 drones on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 November. Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 62 Russian UAVs, 67 drones disappeared from radar, and 10 flew into Moldova, Belarus and Russia.

In October, Yurii Ihnat, Acting Head of Communications for the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Air Force Command, said that in addition to Shahed drones, Russia was increasingly using a new type of drones, which are often affected by Ukrainian electronic warfare systems and crash to the ground without causing harm.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that over the course of October 2024, Russia launched more than 2,000 drones against Ukraine, with Ukrainian intelligence estimating that about half of these drones were decoys or fake targets that Russia used to distract and overwhelm Ukrainian air defences.

Support UP or become our patron!