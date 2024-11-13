All Sections
UN reports aid provided to over seven million Ukrainians

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 13 November 2024, 17:25
Stock photo: Getty Images

Humanitarian organisations have provided at least one type of aid to 7.2 million Ukrainians from January to September 2024.

Source: Press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of Ukraine, citing the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ukraine

Details: During this period, 5.8 million Ukrainians, primarily from frontline areas, received assistance in water supply, sanitation, and hygiene. Food aid and livelihood support were provided to 3 million people, while 2 million received timely medical assistance.

Approximately 1.3 million individuals were provided with essential materials for emergency housing repairs. Informational and training services in mine safety were organised for 1.2 million people, and 600,000 children and teachers received support to continue their education.

Multipurpose cash assistance reached around 700,000 Ukrainians, and nearly 100,000 internally displaced people residing in temporary housing received support.

Over 600 organisations provided aid to Ukrainians as part of the 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan.

Background: Ahead of winter, a new phase of the UN World Food Programme’s cash assistance program has been launched in Ukraine, which will expand and include new categories of recipients.

UNrefugees
UN
