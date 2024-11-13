Ukrainian railways report extensive damage due to war

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, nearly 10,000 km of railway tracks and 43 station buildings in Ukraine have been damaged, destroyed or lost.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), as reported by Ukrinform

Details: It is stated that since 24 February 2022, nearly 10,000 km of tracks and 43 station buildings have been damaged, destroyed or lost, along with other infrastructure facilities.

A report by Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), covering February 2022 to January 2024, estimates that up to 507 km of railway tracks have been damaged, and 126 railway stations and terminals have been either damaged or destroyed. Over 55 of these are in Ukraine-controlled areas, while the remainder are in territories currently outside Ukrainian control.

More than 700 km of railway lines are located in temporarily occupied territories. Overall, 5,500 buildings and around 4,000 structures belonging to Ukrzaliznytsia have been damaged, destroyed or lost.

KSE analysts estimate the total direct damage to railway infrastructure at USD 4.3 billion.

Ukrzaliznytsia has been restoring tracks damaged by Russian forces, with more than 3,600 km of tracks, 41 station buildings and other infrastructure facilities partially or fully restored since the invasion began to ensure trains continue to operate.

In seasonal repair works over the first eight months of 2024, railway workers managed to repair 737.6 km of tracks, reaching 62% of the year’s target.

Background: In September, Russian forces attacked a station and train in Zaporizhzhia.

