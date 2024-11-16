All Sections
Man injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 November 2024, 16:49
Man injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson
The car attacked by Russian forces in Kherson. Photo: Prokudin on Telegram

A man, 43, has been injured and a car damaged in a large-scale Russian drone attack on the city of Kherson.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Kherson OMA on Telegram

Details: Prokudin reported that the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson had fallen under a large-scale Russian UAV attack.

Later, Kherson OMA noted that Russian forces had struck a car in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district with a drone. The vehicle caught fire due to the attack.

A man, 43, was injured and taken to hospital with burns to his face and hands, as well as a nose injury.

Khersonwar
