All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on Kherson on 6 November: one person killed, one injured

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 7 November 2024, 11:36
Russian attack on Kherson on 6 November: one person killed, one injured
Ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

A man was killed and a woman aged 58 was injured in a Russian attack on the Dniprovskyi district in the city of Kherson on the evening of 6 November.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "The body of a man was recovered from a building destroyed in a [Russian] attack. My condolences to his family and friends."

Advertisement:

Details: Prokudin also said that the woman sustained a blast injury, as well as wounds to her arms and head. She was hospitalised in a serious condition.

Support UP or become our patron!

Khersoncasualties
Advertisement:

Trump to appoint special envoy to "lead negotiations" on ending Russo-Ukrainian war – Fox News

Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – top NATO general

Ukraine's Security Service assassinates Russian Black Sea Fleet captain in Sevastopol – photo, video

Ukrainian Finance Ministry receives US$1.35 billion grant from US

Russian occupation authorities in Crimea say vehicle carrying soldiers was blown up in Sevastopol, possibly in sabotage operation – photo, video

Russians attack Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast with missiles and UAVs: person injured by drone wreckage, warehouse on fire – photos

All News
Kherson
Explosive technician killed in Kherson while clearing mines after Russian attacks
Two civilians killed in Russian shelling of Kherson on 29 October
Russians strike apartment buildings in Kherson, destruction reported – video
RECENT NEWS
18:04
Poll shows 88% of Ukrainians believe Ukraine will win war against Russia
17:45
Trump to appoint special envoy to "lead negotiations" on ending Russo-Ukrainian war – Fox News
17:25
UN reports aid provided to over seven million Ukrainians
16:52
Kyiv authorities provide details on damage caused by wreckage from Russian targets downed overnight and this morning
16:52
Ukraine's foreign minister comments on meeting with US Secretary of State in Brussels – photos
16:40
Putin cuts payments to Russians for injuries in war against Ukraine
16:39
Over one-third of water flows out of Kurakhove Reservoir due to dam damage
16:35
NATO admiral comments on Trump's intentions to stop Russo-Ukrainian war quickly
16:25
Scholz strengthens his opposition to Taurus delivery to Ukraine
16:18
Three civilians injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: