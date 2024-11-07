Russian attack on Kherson on 6 November: one person killed, one injured
Thursday, 7 November 2024, 11:36
A man was killed and a woman aged 58 was injured in a Russian attack on the Dniprovskyi district in the city of Kherson on the evening of 6 November.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Prokudin: "The body of a man was recovered from a building destroyed in a [Russian] attack. My condolences to his family and friends."
Details: Prokudin also said that the woman sustained a blast injury, as well as wounds to her arms and head. She was hospitalised in a serious condition.
