Russia launches Kalibr cruise missiles from Black Sea
Sunday, 17 November 2024, 06:15
The Ukrainian military recorded the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles by Russian forces on the morning of 17 November.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "Kalibr missile launches from the Black Sea have been detected. Seek shelter immediately!"
Details: An air-raid warning has been issued in part of the country.
Background:
- The Russians are bombarding Ukraine with attack drones.
- Tu-95 strategic bombers are reported to have taken off in Russia.
