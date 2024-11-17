Russia launches Kalibr cruise missiles from Black Sea

The Ukrainian military recorded the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles by Russian forces on the morning of 17 November.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Kalibr missile launches from the Black Sea have been detected. Seek shelter immediately!"

A map showing air-raid warnings issued in Ukraine. Photo: Screenshot from alerts.in.ua

Details: An air-raid warning has been issued in part of the country.

Background:

The Russians are bombarding Ukraine with attack drones.

Tu-95 strategic bombers are reported to have taken off in Russia.

