All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia launches Kalibr cruise missiles from Black Sea

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 17 November 2024, 06:15
Russia launches Kalibr cruise missiles from Black Sea
An air defence missile system. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian military recorded the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles by Russian forces on the morning of 17 November.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Kalibr missile launches from the Black Sea have been detected. Seek shelter immediately!"

Advertisement:
Мапа alerts.in.ua

A map showing air-raid warnings issued in Ukraine.

Photo: Screenshot from alerts.in.ua

Details: An air-raid warning has been issued in part of the country.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • The Russians are bombarding Ukraine with attack drones.
  • Tu-95 strategic bombers are reported to have taken off in Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikewarRussia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on cancellation of Ukrainian Parliament meeting due to danger of Russian attack: this is not a day off

​​Russians execute five captured Ukrainian soldiers near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast

Merkel does not accept criticism and believes she is being made "scapegoat" for war in Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence head explains features of Russian experimental missile that struck Dnipro

Ukraine's government wants to increase payment to families of non-regular defenders who were killed in first month of full-scale invasion

Ukraine will receive US$4.8 billion from World Bank – Ukraine's PM

All News
missile strike
Two people killed, problems with water and electricity supply reported in Odesa Oblast after latest Russian attack – photos
Russia's latest attack kills two railway workers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and woman in Lviv
Several Kinzhal missiles and likely Zircon hypersonic missile shot down over Kyiv – local authorities
RECENT NEWS
20:41
UK PM and NATO secretary general discuss strengthening Ukraine before winter
20:25
Ukraine receives NASAMS air defence systems promised by Canada – media
19:59
Czechia abandons import of Russian oil – Reuters
19:51
Dutch Defence Ministry considers Russian ballistic missile strike "another escalatory step"
19:46
"The West is preparing Ukraine for negotiations rather than victory." An interview with Jerzy Pomianowski
19:25
Zelenskyy: We are already talking about new air defence systems with partners to prevent new risks
19:23
Group calling for creation of special tribunal for Russian crime of aggression against Ukraine agrees on plan of action
19:20
Zelenskyy on cancellation of Ukrainian Parliament meeting due to danger of Russian attack: this is not a day off
19:07
UK prime minister responds to Russian ambassador: We are not at war with Russia – BBC
19:02
Putin boasts of Oreshnik missile launch after attack on Ukraine and claims "tests" will continue
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: