All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Civilian killed, 9 others injured in Russian attack on Odesa Oblast overnight – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 8 November 2024, 08:41
Civilian killed, 9 others injured in Russian attack on Odesa Oblast overnight – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast overnight. Photo: SES

One person has been killed and nine others injured in Russian strikes on Odesa Oblast on the night of 7-8 November.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Telegram; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Odesa Oblast. Early reports indicate that one person has been killed in a cynical enemy attack."

Advertisement:

Details: A further nine people were injured.

Kiper noted that a 46-year-old man who had been driving a car at the time of the attack had died of shrapnel injuries.

"Eight other people have been injured, a woman, 91, has an acute stress reaction. Six of the people were taken to hospital. Others were treated on the spot," Kiper said.

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast overnight.
Photo: SES

The nighttime Russian bombardment damaged dwellings in a residential area, two of which caught fire.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast overnight.
Photo: SES

Firefighters also put out fires in warehouses and cars at premises belonging to a company.

In addition, the premises of an educational institution were damaged.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast overnight.
Photo: SES

The SES reported that its bomb disposal teams had inspected the area for explosives.

SES psychologists provided assistance to 15 people, including a child and a pregnant woman.

Background: Earlier, reports indicated that a large-scale Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa and the Odesa District had resulted in injuries and significant damage to a school and houses, with fires breaking out in several of the affected buildings. Two gas pipelines were also ruptured and caught fire.

Support UP or become our patron!

Odesa Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:

Russian soldiers disguised as Ukrainian military attempted breakthrough on Kupiansk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – top NATO general

Ukraine's Security Service assassinates Russian Black Sea Fleet captain in Sevastopol – photo, video

Ukrainian Finance Ministry receives US$1.35 billion grant from US

Russian occupation authorities in Crimea say vehicle carrying soldiers was blown up in Sevastopol, possibly in sabotage operation – photo, video

Russians attack Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast with missiles and UAVs: person injured by drone wreckage, warehouse on fire – photos

All News
Odesa Oblast
Large-scale drone attack on Odesa, lots of damage, people injured – photos
Russia launches around ten missiles on Odesa Oblast
Russia attacks Odesa Oblast with missiles, killing elderly man
RECENT NEWS
19:19
"Hawk" and Iran critic: Media reveal potential Trump's candidate for special representative on war in Ukraine
19:10
Two civilians killed, eight more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 13 November
19:02
Tallinn Film Festival refuses to cancel screening of film Deaf Lovers by Russian director
19:00
Russian soldiers disguised as Ukrainian military attempted breakthrough on Kupiansk front – Ukraine's General Staff
18:50
Poll shows decline in Ukrainians' support for EU and NATO membership over past 18 months
18:30
Ukrainians consider Zelenskyy most responsible for war's outcome – poll
18:21
Rolling power cuts for businesses cancelled in Ukraine and not expected on Thursday
18:04
Poll shows 88% of Ukrainians believe Ukraine will win war against Russia
17:45
Trump to appoint special envoy to "lead negotiations" on ending Russo-Ukrainian war – Fox News
17:25
UN reports aid provided to over seven million Ukrainians
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: