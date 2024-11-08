Civilian killed, 9 others injured in Russian attack on Odesa Oblast overnight – photos
One person has been killed and nine others injured in Russian strikes on Odesa Oblast on the night of 7-8 November.
Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Telegram; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Odesa Oblast. Early reports indicate that one person has been killed in a cynical enemy attack."
Details: A further nine people were injured.
Kiper noted that a 46-year-old man who had been driving a car at the time of the attack had died of shrapnel injuries.
"Eight other people have been injured, a woman, 91, has an acute stress reaction. Six of the people were taken to hospital. Others were treated on the spot," Kiper said.
The nighttime Russian bombardment damaged dwellings in a residential area, two of which caught fire.
Firefighters also put out fires in warehouses and cars at premises belonging to a company.
In addition, the premises of an educational institution were damaged.
The SES reported that its bomb disposal teams had inspected the area for explosives.
SES psychologists provided assistance to 15 people, including a child and a pregnant woman.
Background: Earlier, reports indicated that a large-scale Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa and the Odesa District had resulted in injuries and significant damage to a school and houses, with fires breaking out in several of the affected buildings. Two gas pipelines were also ruptured and caught fire.
Support UP or become our patron!