Civilian killed, 9 others injured in Russian attack on Odesa Oblast overnight – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast overnight. Photo: SES

One person has been killed and nine others injured in Russian strikes on Odesa Oblast on the night of 7-8 November.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Telegram; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Odesa Oblast. Early reports indicate that one person has been killed in a cynical enemy attack."

Details: A further nine people were injured.

Kiper noted that a 46-year-old man who had been driving a car at the time of the attack had died of shrapnel injuries.

"Eight other people have been injured, a woman, 91, has an acute stress reaction. Six of the people were taken to hospital. Others were treated on the spot," Kiper said.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast overnight. Photo: SES

The nighttime Russian bombardment damaged dwellings in a residential area, two of which caught fire.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast overnight. Photo: SES

Firefighters also put out fires in warehouses and cars at premises belonging to a company.

In addition, the premises of an educational institution were damaged.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast overnight. Photo: SES

The SES reported that its bomb disposal teams had inspected the area for explosives.

SES psychologists provided assistance to 15 people, including a child and a pregnant woman.

Background: Earlier, reports indicated that a large-scale Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa and the Odesa District had resulted in injuries and significant damage to a school and houses, with fires breaking out in several of the affected buildings. Two gas pipelines were also ruptured and caught fire.

