Power supply being restored in Odesa Oblast following Russian attacks

Only two out of seven districts in Odesa Oblast remain without power following the Russian attacks on 17 November – the Podilskyi and Odeskyi districts.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: "Water supply is being restored in Odesa. Certain facilities use power generators, and we have Invincibility Centres too. Heat supply has also been partially restored and we’re working on fully restoring it," Kiper said. [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Hospitals and other critical infrastructure facilities are getting power from alternative and backup sources.

A total of 647 Invincibility Centres are operating in Odesa Oblast.

Background:

The large-scale Russian attack on 17 November damaged the energy infrastructure of Odesa Oblast, causing interruptions in the supply of heat, water and electricity.

Odesa Oblast Military Administration promises to restore power supply in the oblast within 24 hours. The supply of water and heat was supposed to resume by the morning of 18 November.

