All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Power supply being restored in Odesa Oblast following Russian attacks

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 18 November 2024, 10:02
Power supply being restored in Odesa Oblast following Russian attacks
Stock photo: Getty Images

Only two out of seven districts in Odesa Oblast remain without power following the Russian attacks on 17 November – the Podilskyi and Odeskyi districts.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: "Water supply is being restored in Odesa. Certain facilities use power generators, and we have Invincibility Centres too. Heat supply has also been partially restored and we’re working on fully restoring it," Kiper said. [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Advertisement:

Hospitals and other critical infrastructure facilities are getting power from alternative and backup sources.

A total of 647 Invincibility Centres are operating in Odesa Oblast.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • The large-scale Russian attack on 17 November damaged the energy infrastructure of Odesa Oblast, causing interruptions in the supply of heat, water and electricity.
  • Odesa Oblast Military Administration promises to restore power supply in the oblast within 24 hours. The supply of water and heat was supposed to resume by the morning of 18 November.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: