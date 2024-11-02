Russians strike police in Kharkiv, killing 1 person and injuring 46 – photos, video

A medic providing an injured police officer with medical assistance after the Russian strike. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

On the evening of Friday 1 November, Russian forces targeted a police deployment point in the city of Kharkiv, leaving one officer dead and 46 people, including police officers, injured.

Source: Ivan Vyhivskyi, the head of the National Police of Ukraine, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: According to law enforcement, the Russians fired two missiles.

Advertisement:

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

According to preliminary information, they used S-300 missiles.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Police Colonel Andrii Matviienko was killed in the strike.

Updated: Later, Syniehubov released a photo of the deceased.

Advertisement:

Quote from Syniehubov: "Police Colonel Andrii Matviienko was tragically killed in an enemy bombardment of Kharkiv.

The law enforcement officer was 40 years old. He served society and the state with dedication, ensuring law and order near the line of contact."

Andrii Matviienko. Photo: Syniehubov on social media

As of 22:00, it was reported that 30 police officers, a rescue worker and 9 civilians were injured in the strike.

It has been confirmed that the Russians attacked the police with S-400 missiles.

The State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast reported on the morning of 2 November that rescue workers completed a search and rescue operation and cleared the rubble at midnight.

As a result of the Russian attack, one person was killed and 46 more sustained injuries.

Previously: On Friday, the Russian forces struck the city of Kharkiv. Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that a residential building was hit, and dozens of houses and apartment buildings were damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!