Kremlin rejects negotiations with Ukraine to stop attacks on energy infrastructure

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 October 2024, 13:55
Dmitry Peskov, Russian leader's spokesperson. Photo: RIA Novosti
Dmitry Peskov, Russian leader's spokesperson. Photo: RIA Novosti

The Kremlin has called the reports that Moscow and Kyiv are negotiating to stop attacks on energy infrastructure fake news.

Source: Dmitry Peskov, Russian leader's spokesperson, quoted by Interfax

Quote: "There is a lot of fake news that has nothing to do with real life. Even the most respectable media outlets do not hesitate to post these fakes, and they do post articles like this."

Background: The Financial Times, citing sources, wrote that Ukraine and Russia are holding preliminary talks to stop strikes on each other's energy infrastructure.

