Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
Thursday, 31 October 2024, 23:41
Two firefighters have been injured following a Russian missile strike on Odesa.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Quote: "The aftermath of the enemy’s missile attack on Odesa: a fire station has come under attack. Two firefighters, who were running for cover after an air-raid warning was issued, sustained injuries."
Details: Both men are currently in hospital, receiving all necessary medical assistance. The attack by the Russian forces also damaged fire engines and the fire station itself.
