Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos

The aftermath of the attack on the fire station. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Two firefighters have been injured following a Russian missile strike on Odesa.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "The aftermath of the enemy’s missile attack on Odesa: a fire station has come under attack. Two firefighters, who were running for cover after an air-raid warning was issued, sustained injuries."

Details: Both men are currently in hospital, receiving all necessary medical assistance. The attack by the Russian forces also damaged fire engines and the fire station itself.

