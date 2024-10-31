All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 31 October 2024, 23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
The aftermath of the attack on the fire station. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Two firefighters have been injured following a Russian missile strike on Odesa.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "The aftermath of the enemy’s missile attack on Odesa: a fire station has come under attack. Two firefighters, who were running for cover after an air-raid warning was issued, sustained injuries."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the attack on the fire station
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Both men are currently in hospital, receiving all necessary medical assistance. The attack by the Russian forces also damaged fire engines and the fire station itself.

 
The aftermath of the attack on the fire station
 Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strike
Advertisement:

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66

Moldova holds second round of presidential election

All News
missile strike
Kremlin rejects negotiations with Ukraine to stop attacks on energy infrastructure
Man wounded in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Russians launch missile strike on Sumy Oblast, injuring 2 people
RECENT NEWS
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
07:35
Bribery and interference: Moldovan president speaks of "unprecedented attack" against Moldova after winning election
07:18
Sandu secures presidency with significant lead after 99% of votes counted
06:34
Russians attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast
05:08
Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight
04:54
ISW says Russian drone operations may slow down
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: