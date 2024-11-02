Power engineers restore power supply to more than 380,000 consumers over past day

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian power engineers have restored power to more than 381,000 consumers who were cut off from the grid due to Russian attacks and combat actions.

Details: Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 381,424 consumers following the results of combat actions.

The Ministry of Energy noted that the country's power system remains balanced, but damaged infrastructure complicates its operation.

"We urge consumers to use electricity efficiently, especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00. This helps power engineers keep the system in a more stable state," the statement said.

Ukrainians can get through the winter without rolling power outages if energy facilities are protected from attacks.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-run power distribution company, noted that as of 1 November, there were no grounds to introduce rolling power outages for households.

