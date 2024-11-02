All Sections
Russians shell village in Donetsk Oblast, killing two people

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 November 2024, 19:21
Russians shell village in Donetsk Oblast, killing two people
Ivanopillia in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: DeepStateMap

Two civilians were killed in the shelling of Ivanopillia in Donetsk Oblast’s Kostiantynivka hromada on Saturday. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "Two people were killed as a result of the shelling of Ivanopillia of Kostiantynivka hromada. Tonight the village came under fire from Russian artillery. A man, 60, and a woman, 54, were killed."

Details: The shelling damaged four houses, a power line and a gas pipeline in the village.

Donetsk Oblastwar
