Russians drop aerial bomb on residential area of ​​Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: 5 women and man injured

The Russians have dropped aerial bombs on a residential area of the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring six civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Russian forces struck the city of Kostiantynivka at 22:00 on 20 November. Early reports indicate that the Russians dropped two FAB-250 bombs with an UMPB module on the city. One of the explosive devices hit a residential area. [A UMPB module effectively converts an unguided bomb into a guided one – ed.]

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Prosecutor's Office

Five women aged 18 to 75 and a 56-year-old man sustained injuries as a result. They were in their homes at the time of the attack. Those affected were diagnosed with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, concussion and contusions and received medical assistance.

The attack also damaged the facades of 10 apartment buildings, a shop, a garage and a car.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in connection with a criminal case regarding war crimes.

