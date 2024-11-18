Russians shell Kostiantynivka, killing two civilians

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka. Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Russians shelled Kostiantynivka from artillery on Monday afternoon, killing two people: a woman was killed instantly, and a man died in hospital.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; National Police

Quote from National Police: "On 18 November, at around 13:25, Russian troops fired on the town from tubed artillery.

A local resident, 61, was killed on the spot as a result of the shelling. A man, 68, was seriously injured. The injured man was taken to hospital, where he died during resuscitation."

Details: The police said that two other people - a woman, 89, and a man, 46, sustained shrapnel wounds. Filashkin said that on Monday, a total of three people were killed in attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

"Another person was killed by the Russians today in Siversk – the city also came under artillery fire," he wrote.

