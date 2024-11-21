All Sections
Zelenskyy comments on Russian attack with new missile

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 21 November 2024, 14:16
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that all of the features of the missile used by Russia to attack the city of Dnipro this morning suggest that it was an intercontinental ballistic weapon.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Today, our insane neighbour has once again revealed its true nature – its disdain for dignity, freedom, and human life itself. And, most of all, its fear.

Fear so overwhelming that it unleashes missile after missile, scouring the globe for more weapons – whether from Iran or North Korea. Today, it was a new Russian missile. Its speed and altitude suggest intercontinental ballistic capabilities. Investigations are ongoing."

Read also: Russia strikes Ukraine with RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile

Background: The Russians used the Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November. This missile can potentially carry nuclear warheads.

Russiamissile strike
