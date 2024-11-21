Zelenskyy comments on Russian attack with new missile

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that all of the features of the missile used by Russia to attack the city of Dnipro this morning suggest that it was an intercontinental ballistic weapon.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Today, our insane neighbour has once again revealed its true nature – its disdain for dignity, freedom, and human life itself. And, most of all, its fear.

Advertisement:

Fear so overwhelming that it unleashes missile after missile, scouring the globe for more weapons – whether from Iran or North Korea. Today, it was a new Russian missile. Its speed and altitude suggest intercontinental ballistic capabilities. Investigations are ongoing."

Read also: Russia strikes Ukraine with RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile

Background: The Russians used the Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November. This missile can potentially carry nuclear warheads.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!