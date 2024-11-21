All Sections
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told to stay silent on Dnipro missile strike during briefing – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 21 November 2024, 14:01
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told to stay silent on Dnipro missile strike during briefing – video
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has received a phone call during a press briefing on 21 November asking her not to comment on the allegations of a Russian intercontinental ballistic missile strike on Ukraine.

Source: BBC Russian Service; Zakharova in a comment to RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: Zakharova was holding a traditional press briefing on Thursday, 21 November, and during it answered a phone call, the content of which became known because of the microphones that were switched on: an unknown caller told her not to comment on reports of the use of an intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine.

The missile without a nuclear warhead was fired on the city of Dnipro. None of the Russian officials, including Zakharova, have commented on this so far.

In the middle of the briefing, which was broadcast live on social media and Russian state-run news outlets, Zakharova answered a call on her mobile phone, and the content of the conversation was heard by everyone. She did not explain what had happened in front of this large audience and continued with the briefing.

This moment was posted on social media.

RIA Novosti asked Zakharova for a comment, but she said there was nothing intriguing about the situation.

Quote from Zakharova: "Before the briefing, there were questions about controversial reports on the Internet... I asked the experts if this topic was in our competence. The answer came during the briefing – the Foreign Ministry has no comment. So there is no intrigue."

Background:

  • On the morning of 21 November, the Russians attacked the city of Dnipro, damaging an industrial company, a rehabilitation centre, residential buildings and garages. Two people were injured as a result of the strike.
  • Later, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that during the morning attack on Dnipro, the Russians fired an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time. Ukrainska Pravda sources said that it was a Rubezh missile, which can potentially carry a nuclear warhead.

Read also: Russia strikes Ukraine with RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile

