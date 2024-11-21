All Sections
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with guided aerial bombs: 6 casualties, housing, power lines and gas pipeline damaged – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 21 November 2024, 20:12
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with guided aerial bombs: 6 casualties, housing, power lines and gas pipeline damaged – photos
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 21 November, injuring six residents with varying degrees of severity.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Filashkin said that all casualties, aged between 60 and 85, are receiving necessary medical assistance, and one person is in a critical condition.

The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

The attack also caused damage to 11 multi-storey residential buildings, an infrastructure facility, a non-residential building, a gas pipeline and a power line.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The city of Kostiantynivka, just as the whole Donetsk Oblast, is currently dangerous for life. I urge everyone to stay safe and evacuate!" 

