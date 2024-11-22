Czech foreign minister arrives in Kyiv on visit

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský arrived in Kyiv on a visit on the morning of 22 November.

Source: European Pravda, citing Lipavský on X (Twitter)

Details: Lipavský stated that during his visit, he aims to assess "how the Ukrainians are coping with the bombings, how Czech projects are working on the ground and how to better target international aid in the coming months".

"I will discuss all of this here," the Czech foreign minister tweeted.

Background:

Lipavský previously said that no one knows whether US President-elect Donald Trump would cut off aid to Ukraine but that even if he did, he would not do so abruptly.

In August, he suggested that Russia's military plans were not limited to invading Ukraine.

