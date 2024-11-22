Ukraine's Defence Intelligence knows about Russian document outlining plan to divide Ukraine into three parts

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) is aware of a document prepared in Russia forecasting the development of the military-political situation in the world until 2045, which includes a plan to divide the Ukrainian territory into three parts.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of DIU, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The first thing is that DIU is aware of this document... I will say more, this document was prepared by the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces around December last year. This document serves as the basis for long-term defence plans for a certain period – at least 10 years. Specifically, this document was developed for 2026-2035 with a perspective until 2045."

Details: Skibitskyi added that the document addresses the further development of the situation at the global and regional scale, and the threats that Russia sees for itself. He also emphasised that in order to have a powerful economic, demographic, territorial and military potential, Putin needs all of Ukraine.

Quote: "Regarding the possible division of Ukraine. Undoubtedly, Russia's strategic goal remains the complete occupation of our country...

And this scenario of further development with a possible division of the territory is relevant, not even for 2035-45. It will already be relevant in the near future, in 2026, and maybe even earlier. You have heard Putin's statements about Ukrainian territories. He is already saying that Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and Crimea are allegedly Russian territories according to their Constitution."

