Explosion occurs near port in occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

A loud explosion rocked the occupied city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 23-23 November. The port area was likely hit.

Source: Berdiansk City Military Administration; Telegram channel Berdiansk Today

Details: Ukrainian authorities reported a hit on the port.

Quote from Berdiansk City Military Administration: "It's loud in the port area.

Berdiansk residents heard a loud explosion at about 23:40.

The port is reported to have been hit."

Details: Local media reported that Russian occupying authorities had issued an air-raid warning due to a UAV threat at the time. Reports also indicate that following the explosion, a glow was visible in the port area, and "the smell of burning" was noticeable in the coastal areas.

The Russians did not comment on the explosion.

Background: A man, 55, was killed and a boy, 11, was injured in a Russian airstrike on the city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

