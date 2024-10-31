All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Explosions heard in Berdiansk: Russians claim drone attack on port

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 31 October 2024, 08:29
Explosions heard in Berdiansk: Russians claim drone attack on port
The smoke after an explosion. Photo: Petro Andriushhchenko on Telegram

Explosions were heard in the morning of 31 October in temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and the Russians claimed there had been a drone attack on the local port.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol; Russian propaganda media outlet TASS; Russian occupation authorities in Berdiansk

Details: The local occupation administration has admitted that there were strikes on the port by kamikaze drones.

Advertisement:

Schools, kindergartens and other public institutions were closed in the city after the UAV attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Berdianskoccupationexplosiondrones
Advertisement:

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66

Moldova holds second round of presidential election

All News
Berdiansk
Railway bridge blown up in Russian-occupied Berdiansk
Russians could have secretly buried teenagers killed in Berdiansk
Russians to secretly bury two teenage Ukrainian partisans killed in Berdiansk
RECENT NEWS
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
07:35
Bribery and interference: Moldovan president speaks of "unprecedented attack" against Moldova after winning election
07:18
Sandu secures presidency with significant lead after 99% of votes counted
06:34
Russians attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast
05:08
Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: