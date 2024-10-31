Explosions heard in Berdiansk: Russians claim drone attack on port
Thursday, 31 October 2024, 08:29
Explosions were heard in the morning of 31 October in temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and the Russians claimed there had been a drone attack on the local port.
Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol; Russian propaganda media outlet TASS; Russian occupation authorities in Berdiansk
Details: The local occupation administration has admitted that there were strikes on the port by kamikaze drones.
Schools, kindergartens and other public institutions were closed in the city after the UAV attack.
