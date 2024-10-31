Explosions heard in Berdiansk: Russians claim drone attack on port

The smoke after an explosion. Photo: Petro Andriushhchenko on Telegram

Explosions were heard in the morning of 31 October in temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and the Russians claimed there had been a drone attack on the local port.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol; Russian propaganda media outlet TASS; Russian occupation authorities in Berdiansk

Details: The local occupation administration has admitted that there were strikes on the port by kamikaze drones.

Advertisement:

Schools, kindergartens and other public institutions were closed in the city after the UAV attack.

Support UP or become our patron!