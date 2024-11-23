All Sections
Russians struck Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast: person killed and another injured – photo

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 23 November 2024, 07:45
Russians struck Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast: person killed and another injured – photo
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

A 55-year-old man has been killed and an 11-year-old boy injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on the city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 55-year-old man was killed in an enemy airstrike on the Zaporizhzhia district, while an 11-year-old boy was injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia."

Фото: Запорізька ОВА
Aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov reported that Russian forces conducted 15 airstrikes over the past day targeting Zaporizhzhia, Tavriiske, Stepnohirsk, Lukianivske, Mala Tokmachka and Novopavlivka.

Background: On the evening of 22 November, the Russians launched two strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia and its oblast. One strike hit one of the settlements in the oblast. The second strike hit the city of Zaporizhzhia. Early reports indicate that no one was injured.

