Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration

Ukraine’s Embassy in Greece has demanded an investigation into the attack on the gathering held by Ukrainians in the city of Mandra on the occasion of the Holodomor Victims' Day (observed in Ukraine annually on the fourth Saturday in November). The Embassy also confirmed that a Ukrainian diplomat present at the event was physically injured by the attackers.

Source: the statement was published on the embassy's official website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The embassy protested against the aggressive actions and provocations against the participants of the Ukrainian community, noting that the attackers were members of the Communist Party of Greece.

"The Embassy condemns in the strongest terms the disgraceful disruption of this solemn commemoration, which is of deep historical and emotional significance to the Ukrainian people. This act of provocation, culminating in physical attacks, including the assault on a Ukrainian diplomat resulting in bodily injury, is utterly unacceptable and constitutes a flagrant violation of international norms protecting diplomatic personnel," the statement said.

The embassy called on Greece to ensure a proper investigation into the incident.

"It is imperative to safeguard the rights of individuals and communities to commemorate historical tragedies without fear of intimidation or violence... We trust that the relevant Greek authorities will take all necessary measures to address this grave incident and prevent similar provocations in the future," the embassy said.

Background:

Representatives of the Ukrainian community in Greece reported that their gathering in Mandra to commemorate the Holodomor victims was attacked by unknown aggressive individuals with communist symbols. The video shows clashes and the use of pyrotechnics.

Earlier in the day, several other Western leaders made statements, and Western ambassadors to Ukraine attended the official commemoration of the Holodomor victims in Kyiv.

To date, the parliaments of about 30 countries, as well as the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, recognised the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

