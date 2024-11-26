All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Drones spotted over US air bases in UK again

Ulyana Krychkovska, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 26 November 2024, 18:31
Drones spotted over US air bases in UK again
Stock photo: Getty Images

Over the last six days, a number of unidentified UAVs have been sighted above three US Air Force facilities in the United Kingdom.

Source: spokesman for the US Air Force, writes Reuters, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: A US Air Force spokeswoman stated that unidentified drones were seen above and close to multiple bases in a letter sent to the news agency.

Advertisement:

According to journalists, this concerns three bases that the US Air Force utilises in the UK: two in Suffolk and one in Norfolk.

Quote: "Small unmanned aerial systems were spotted in the vicinity of and over RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell from 20 to 26 November," he informed.

In addition, according to the agency, a representative of the UK Ministry of Defence said that they "take threats seriously and maintain robust measures" at defense facilities.

Advertisement:

"We are supporting the U.S. Air Force response," the representative added.

Background: 

  • On 24 November, it was reported that unmanned aerial vehicles were sighted near Royal Air Force bases utilised by the US Air Force in Suffolk and Norfolk.
  • Recently, a drone was discovered in the harbour of Hamburg, Germany, tracking British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. On the afternoon of Sunday 23 November, the ship left the port of Hamburg.
  • Multiple attempts to damage infrastructure and military facilities have recently been reported in Germany.

Support UP or become our patron!

UKUSAdrones
Advertisement:

US allocates US$725 million military aid package to Ukraine

New Ukrainian Unity Ministry may be headed by Naftogaz chief

Zelenskyy on personnel changes in Ukraine's Armed Forces: more are still to come

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Georgian authorities against scaring people with "Ukrainian scenario"

German Defence Ministry discloses contents of announced military aid package to Ukraine

Ukrainian marines repel assault by elite Russian airborne unit in Kursk Oblast – video

All News
UK
Russia to expel British diplomat "for espionage"
UK secretly supplies Ukraine with dozens of Storm Shadow missiles for first time under PM Keir Starmer – Bloomberg
UK imposes sanctions on 30 ships of Russia's shadow fleet
RECENT NEWS
23:45
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is prepared to invite Russia to Peace Summit, but Putin is not interested in peace
23:31
Ukraine's losses far lower than reported in Western press – Zelenskyy
23:25
EU condemns Russian airstrikes on Syria and calls for de-escalation
23:03
US allocates US$725 million military aid package to Ukraine
22:57
New Ukrainian Unity Ministry may be headed by Naftogaz chief
22:35
Ukraine's defence minister discusses preparations for next Ramstein meeting with Pentagon chief
21:44
151 Russian UAVs flew into Belarus in November – media
21:30
Putin returns Baltika to Carlsberg, company shares rise – Bloomberg
21:20
Canada announces sanctions against Georgian officials following Baltic states' example – media
20:58
Russians strike Kryvyi Rih with 3 missiles, Ukraine's air defence engaged
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: