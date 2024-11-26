Drones spotted over US air bases in UK again

Over the last six days, a number of unidentified UAVs have been sighted above three US Air Force facilities in the United Kingdom.

Source: spokesman for the US Air Force, writes Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A US Air Force spokeswoman stated that unidentified drones were seen above and close to multiple bases in a letter sent to the news agency.

According to journalists, this concerns three bases that the US Air Force utilises in the UK: two in Suffolk and one in Norfolk.

Quote: "Small unmanned aerial systems were spotted in the vicinity of and over RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell from 20 to 26 November," he informed.

In addition, according to the agency, a representative of the UK Ministry of Defence said that they "take threats seriously and maintain robust measures" at defense facilities.

"We are supporting the U.S. Air Force response," the representative added.

Background:

On 24 November, it was reported that unmanned aerial vehicles were sighted near Royal Air Force bases utilised by the US Air Force in Suffolk and Norfolk.

Recently, a drone was discovered in the harbour of Hamburg, Germany, tracking British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. On the afternoon of Sunday 23 November, the ship left the port of Hamburg.

Multiple attempts to damage infrastructure and military facilities have recently been reported in Germany.

