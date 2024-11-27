All Sections
Germany turns into Russia's prime target for hybrid attacks – Bundeswehr General after DHL plane crash

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 27 November 2024, 11:45
Major General Christian Freuding. Stock photo: Getty Images

Major General Christian Freuding, Head of the Planning Staff and the Special Task Force for Ukraine at Germany's Federal Ministry of Defence, believes that Germany is currently the main target of Russia’s hybrid attacks due to its leading role in supporting Ukraine.

Commenting in an interview with European Pravda on the crash near Vilnius of a cargo plane operating a flight for DHL, Freuding noted that while there is still too little information about the incident itself, it does not change the fact that hybrid warfare has become a key tool for the Kremlin. This is particularly relevant given previous "mail attacks" targeting the German logistics company.

"I will not comment on the DHL crash, as we haven’t any clue about the reason for it so far.

But we are fully aware that from a Russian perspective, in Russia‘s view, there is no peace between Western Europe or Germany and Russia. And international law no longer applies from a Russian perspective. Given that we are the strongest European supporter of Ukraine, we are a prime target for Russian hybrid offensive actions and we have to prepare for that," the German general told European Pravda.

Freuding also noted that Germany has seen signs of Russia’s intention to achieve capabilities by 2029 that could enable a renewed aggression, including against a NATO member state.

Previously: Major General Christian Freuding stated that Ukraine will receive two IRIS-T short- and medium-range air defence systems from Germany by the end of 2024.

GermanyRussia
