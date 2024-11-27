All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Consumer goods giant Unilever leaves Russia due to loss of control over operations

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 27 November 2024, 15:20
Consumer goods giant Unilever leaves Russia due to loss of control over operations
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Hein Schumacher, CEO of Unilever Plc, has said that Unilever Plc has decided to leave Russia due to the loss of control over its operations in the country.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: This was a result of the growing difficulties associated with Russia's response to Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Schumacher said that the company could no longer effectively move funds from and to Russia, evaluate its performance or influence brand management.

"I didn’t see a window into the near future where we would regain that control and that drove the decision to exit," he told Bloomberg Television.

In October, Unilever, the maker of the well-known Dove, completed the sale of its Russian unit to local company Arnest Group without disclosing the deal.

Advertisement:

The unit's assets were worth about €600 million (US$629 million). It included four factories and about 3,000 employees.

The Russian authorities have made it harder for Western companies to exit by introducing new taxes and reducing the valuation of deals after the introduction of sanctions.

In addition, the withdrawal of profits from the country requires permission from the Russian government, which is difficult to obtain.

"I found that in my last one and a half year, it was arguably the most difficult decision to make," Schumacher said, describing the process of leaving Russia as "a tedious process".

Background: The UK conglomerate Unilever, which produces household chemicals and food products, has announced its withdrawal from the Russian market.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiasanctions
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
Russia
Russian rouble may reach 115-120 per US dollar by year-end – Reuters
Russia acquiring microchips for jets and missiles via companies linked to Belarusian leader
Slovak PM to visit Moscow on Putin's invitation for 9 May celebrations
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: