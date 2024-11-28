All Sections
Netherlands to transfer 3 Patriot launchers to Ukraine – photos

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 28 November 2024, 13:39
Photo: Ruben Brekelmans on X

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said on 28 November that the Netherlands will give three Patriot missile launchers to Ukraine, noting that Ukraine has a difficult winter ahead given the continuing Russian airstrikes.

Source: Ruben Brekelmans on X, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "That’s why we transferred 3 Patriot launchers [to Ukraine]. They save lives and protect vitally important infrastructure. It was and remains in our common interest to stop Russian aggression."

Background:

  • On 23 September, Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in an interview that the Netherlands would supply Ukraine with three Patriot missile system launchers "soon".
  • In late August, Ukraine's then Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that delivery of some of the promised Patriot systems was being delayed and urged partners to accelerate the process.

NetherlandsPatriotaid for Ukraine
