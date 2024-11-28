Netherlands to transfer 3 Patriot launchers to Ukraine – photos

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said on 28 November that the Netherlands will give three Patriot missile launchers to Ukraine, noting that Ukraine has a difficult winter ahead given the continuing Russian airstrikes.

Source: Ruben Brekelmans on X, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "That’s why we transferred 3 Patriot launchers [to Ukraine]. They save lives and protect vitally important infrastructure. It was and remains in our common interest to stop Russian aggression."

Oekraïners gaan een zware winter tegemoet, want de verwoestende luchtaanvallen gaan maar door.



Daarom leverden we 3 Patriot-lanceerbuizen. Dit redt mensenlevens en beschermt vitale infrastructuur.



Het is en blijft in ons gezamenlijk belang de Russische agressie tegen te houden. pic.twitter.com/J5yEcq3V11 — Ruben Brekelmans (@DefensieMin) November 28, 2024

Background:

On 23 September, Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in an interview that the Netherlands would supply Ukraine with three Patriot missile system launchers "soon".

In late August, Ukraine's then Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that delivery of some of the promised Patriot systems was being delayed and urged partners to accelerate the process.

