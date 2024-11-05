Dozens of states prepare to deploy National Guard to Washington amid post-election unrest

More than 20 US states are ready to send National Guard troops to Washington if there are riots after the presidential election, which is taking place on Tuesday in the United States.

Source: AP news agency, citing officials; European Pravda reports

Details: National Guard representatives in two dozen states have expressed their readiness to send their forces to Washington, if necessary and officially requested in the weeks after the presidential election and before the inauguration.

The agency writes that the District of Columbia has not yet made any official request for the National Guard. However, government officials are holding meetings and preparing for the possibility that violence could again engulf the US Capitol building as Congress approves the election results.

Jean-Paul Lorenzo, chief of the future operations division for the National Guard Bureau, told reporters on Monday (4 November) that it is not yet known how many National Guard troops will be needed in case of emergency.

He added that it would depend on the needs of the District of Columbia, but stressed that the National Guard Bureau and the states are already preparing for a possible request for support.

Background:

As reported earlier, new fences had been erected around the White House, the Capitol, and the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington in case of possible unrest in the coming days amid the election.

More than 80% of Americans are ready to accept the election result regardless of which candidate wins.

