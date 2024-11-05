Russians conduct most of attacks on Kurakhove front, where over 80 clashes occurred

Ukrainian soldiers firing artillery. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 230 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with Ukrainian defenders repelling 84 Russian attacks on the Kurakhove front, where the situation remains most intense.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 5 November

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians, actively using aircraft, launched 10 attacks near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, 21 Russian attacks occurred over the past day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assault actions near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Vyshneve, Pishchane, Druzheliubivka, Lozova and Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 32 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Kolisnykivka, Katerynivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian assault action near the village of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched five attacks near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians tried to penetrate Ukrainian defences seven times. They attacked near the settlements of Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. One battle is ongoing near Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 22 Russian assault and offensive actions towards the settlements of Promin, Lysivka, Selydove, Yurivka and Vyshneve.

The situation was intense on the Kurakhove front, where Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 84 Russian attacks on positions near the settlements of Vovchenka, Illinka, Kreminna Balka, Hannivka, Kurakhove, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Hostre, Maksymivka, Antonivka, Dalnie, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched 17 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Trudove, Velyka Novosilka, Urozhaine, Rozdolne, Sukhi Yaly and Maksymivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian forces stopped six Russian attacks towards the settlements of Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Orikhiv.

On the Prydniprovske front, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The Russians conducted three unsuccessful assaults.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from Russian territory to target Ukrainian settlements.

The Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians shelled settlements using artillery 127 times over the past day.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue inflicting significant losses on Russian manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russian offensive potential in the rear.

