Russians occupy Kurakhivka and Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 November 2024, 02:42
Russians occupy Kurakhivka and Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast
Deepstate map

Analysts from DeepState Map, a Ukrainian analytical project, updated their map on the night of 3 November, noting that the Russians had occupied Kurakhivka and Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Kurakhivka and Shakhtarske’.

Details: The DeepState report also says that the Russians had advanced near Maksymilianivka, Verbove, Novoselydivka, Vovchenka and Maksymivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Moreover, the analysts add, the Russian forces had regained their position near Sheptukhovka in Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Background: On 1 November, Russian troops occupied the village of Yasna Poliana in Volnovakha district, Donetsk Oblast.

Donetsk Oblast
