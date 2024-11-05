All Sections
Putin decides to "popularise" Russian language and literature in Ukraine's occupied territories

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 5 November 2024, 15:43
Putin decides to popularise Russian language and literature in Ukraine's occupied territories
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Kremlin

Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin has proposed that the Russian language and Russian literature should be "popularised" in Ukraine's temporarily-occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Source: Putin at the Presidential Council for State Policy on Promoting the Russian Language and Languages of the Peoples of the Russian Federation on 5 November 

Quote: "It would be appropriate to establish centres to popularise the Russian language and the works of our famous writers based at the public libraries in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics [as Putin and his cronies refer to the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – ed.] and [the Russian-controlled parts of] Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts."

Background:

