Putin decides to "popularise" Russian language and literature in Ukraine's occupied territories
Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin has proposed that the Russian language and Russian literature should be "popularised" in Ukraine's temporarily-occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
Source: Putin at the Presidential Council for State Policy on Promoting the Russian Language and Languages of the Peoples of the Russian Federation on 5 November
Quote: "It would be appropriate to establish centres to popularise the Russian language and the works of our famous writers based at the public libraries in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics [as Putin and his cronies refer to the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – ed.] and [the Russian-controlled parts of] Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts."
Background:
- On 27 September 2022, Russian proxies in the occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts declared the results of sham "referendums" on joining Russia. These results had been known in advance.
- On 30 September 2022, Vladimir Putin signed "agreements" on the incorporation of the occupied areas into the Russian Federation, stating that the people of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were now Russian citizens. The Russian Federation's Constitutional Court authorised this set of documents, which were then "ratified" by the State Duma and the Federation Council.
