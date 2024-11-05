Putin decides to "popularise" Russian language and literature in Ukraine's occupied territories

Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin has proposed that the Russian language and Russian literature should be "popularised" in Ukraine's temporarily-occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Source: Putin at the Presidential Council for State Policy on Promoting the Russian Language and Languages of the Peoples of the Russian Federation on 5 November

Quote: "It would be appropriate to establish centres to popularise the Russian language and the works of our famous writers based at the public libraries in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics [as Putin and his cronies refer to the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – ed.] and [the Russian-controlled parts of] Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts."

