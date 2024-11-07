All Sections
Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast with guided bombs, killing person and injuring one more – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 7 November 2024, 09:43
Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast with guided bombs, killing person and injuring one more – photos
A rescue operation. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched guided aerial bombs at the civilian infrastructure of Yampil hromada in the Shostka district, Sumy Oblast on the evening of 6 November. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] A petrol station employee, 33, has been killed, and a worker from Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) aged 53 has been injured as a result of the attack.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from the Prosecutor's Office: "According to the investigation, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped two guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of Yampil hromada in the Shostka district at around 22:00 on 6 November 2024."

Details: It was reported that the employee of Ukrzaliznytsia had been rescued from a damaged non-residential building and handed over to medical personnel. 

 
An injured woman.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service workers retrieved the body of the petrol station employee from under the rubble of another building. The Russians also damaged a high-rise building, railway infrastructure and destroyed the petrol station.

 
Destroyed petrol station
Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Background: Earlier, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that the Russians attacked Sumy Oblast on 6 November, gamaging railway crossing.

Sumy Oblastcasualties
