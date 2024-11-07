Former German Finance Minister says he wanted to give Ukraine Taurus missiles instead of money – media

Christian Lindner, leader of Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) and former finance minister, has accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz of blocking more effective support for Ukraine following the collapse of the governing coalition.

Source: Berliner Zeitung, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lindner stated on Thursday in Berlin that the FDP "never hesitated" when it came to supporting Ukraine.

However, Scholz demanded that €3 billion be transferred to Ukraine. Lindner pointed to Germany's challenging financial situation and instead suggested providing Ukraine with what it most urgently needs for effective defence against Russia – namely, Taurus cruise missiles. Chancellor Scholz categorically rejected this proposal and subsequently informed Lindner of his dismissal.

Quote from Lindner: "When it comes to Ukraine – a topic discussed publicly – we have fought intensely with each other. For the Free Democrats, support for Ukraine has never been in question. Others always hesitated. The Free Democrats – never did.

Yesterday, the sitting federal chancellor proposed allocating an additional €3 billion to Ukraine. But €3 billion will not make a difference given the available resources. I expressed this on behalf of the Free Democrats in the coalition committee: if we want stronger support for Ukraine, then an additional €3 billion is not necessary.

Germany should decide to equip Ukraine with weapons systems that Ukrainians need to defend their freedom, particularly the Taurus weapons system. There was no willingness for this."

Lindner called on Scholz to provide immediate political clarity. "Our country needs a government that not only holds office but can also act. The right decision for our country would be an immediate vote of confidence and new elections. In a democratic country, no one should fear the voters," the former finance minister declared at FDP headquarters in Berlin.

Lindner demands that the Federal Chancellery not turn into an "election campaign headquarters". "Rapid new elections after the failure of the Scholz government are not only important for democracy. Our country cannot afford to waste time," he said.

Background:

The political crisis in Germany began on 6 November, when Chancellor Olaf Scholz decided to dismiss Finance Minister Christian Lindner and announced plans to initiate a confidence vote for his government in January 2025.

After Lindner's dismissal and the departure of ministers from his Free Democratic Party, Scholz’s cabinet lost its parliamentary majority.

Scholz expressed hope that his minority government could continue to function and pass essential bills with support from the CDU/CSU, a centre-right Christian democratic political alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union.

