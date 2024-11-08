All Sections
US secretary of state and French foreign minister discuss further support for Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 8 November 2024, 09:37

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot have stressed their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine during a telephone conversation.

Source: US Department of State, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US State Department indicated that the parties "underscored a shared determination to sustain assistance to Ukraine and support Ukrainian efforts to defend their freedom and achieve victory".

Blinken and Barrot also discussed other crucial foreign policy issues.

In particular, the officials touched upon the importance of a diplomatic settlement in Lebanon and an end to the war in Gaza.

Background:

  • In late October, French media unofficially learned that the first batch of Mirage 2000-5s France intends to supply to Ukraine will consist of three aircraft.
  • On 1 November, the US Department of Defense announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth US$425 million.

