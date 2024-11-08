US secretary of state and French foreign minister discuss further support for Ukraine
Friday, 8 November 2024, 09:37
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot have stressed their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine during a telephone conversation.
Source: US Department of State, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The US State Department indicated that the parties "underscored a shared determination to sustain assistance to Ukraine and support Ukrainian efforts to defend their freedom and achieve victory".
Advertisement:
Blinken and Barrot also discussed other crucial foreign policy issues.
In particular, the officials touched upon the importance of a diplomatic settlement in Lebanon and an end to the war in Gaza.
Background:
Advertisement:
- In late October, French media unofficially learned that the first batch of Mirage 2000-5s France intends to supply to Ukraine will consist of three aircraft.
- On 1 November, the US Department of Defense announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth US$425 million.
Support UP or become our patron!