US and allies discuss response to North Korea's involvement in war against Ukraine – US State Department

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 8 November 2024, 02:32
Matthew Miller. Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State has noted that Washington is continuing to work with its allies and partners on the response to North Korea's deployment of troops near the Ukrainian border.

Source: US Department of State; Radio Liberty, citing Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State

Quote from Miller: "We are consulting with our allies and partners about the appropriate response to the deployment of North Korean soldiers inside [Russia's] Kursk to potentially engage in combat against Ukrainian soldiers."

Details: At the same time, Miller indicated that he does not "have any announcements to make today".

He added that "the response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has not been just a United States response". Therefore, the State Department spokesperson stressed that "it is a response that we have organised on behalf of more than 50 countries".

Quote from Miller: "On behalf of the United States, we are going to continue to support Ukraine. We are going to continue to support them on the battlefield, and we are going to continue to work to maintain the alliance that we have put together to back Ukraine."

Details: He also indicated that the US has raised concerns with China over Russia's increased engagement with North Korea.

Previously

  • Reports indicated that the North Korean military had been involved in hostilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast for the first time. 
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast had suffered casualties.

Support UP or become our patron!

