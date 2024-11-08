Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery in Saratov after drone attack – video
A fire has broken out near a local oil refinery in the Russian city of Saratov after a drone attack on the night of 7-8 November.
Source: Roman Busargin, the governor of Russia’s Saratov Oblast; Astra, a Russian Telegram channel; Russian Ministry of Defence
Details: Busargin said that Russian air defence had shot down drones over Saratov Oblast on the night of 7-8 November, and some of the drone wreckage had fallen in the industrial area of the Zavodsky district of Saratov. Busargin added that there were no casualties.
Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channel Astra, citing local residents, reported a fire in the vicinity of the city's oil refinery.
The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that Russian air defence shot down a total of 17 drones: 6 in Voronezh Oblast, 6 in Saratov Oblast, 4 in Belgorod Oblast and 1 in Bryansk Oblast.
Support UP or become our patron!