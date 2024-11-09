All Sections
Russia destroys specialised secondary school attended by Ukrainian biathlete twins

Denys ShakhovetsSaturday, 9 November 2024, 14:01
One of the classrooms at the Krasnopillia lyceum after being hit by a Russian guided bomb on 7 November. Photo: Suspline Sumy

The Russians attacked the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast with guided bombs on 7 November. Three bombs hit the Krasnopillia lyceum, where Ukrainian biathletes Vita and Valentyna Semerenko studied. [A lyceum is a specialised secondary school - ed.]

Source: Vita Semerenko on Instagram

Details: Vita Semerenko reacted to yet another attack by the Russians in the stories on her Instagram page.

Quote: "My school, my beloved school, all my childhood, my youth... It hurts so much to realise that I will never see these familiar places as they were etched in my memory.

My first school memories are of those walls where we learned to write and read together, where every day began with laughter and children's games. Now that school is gone, destroyed by Russia – a terrorist state," she wrote. 

For reference:

  • In early October, Vita Semerenko, 38, received a one-year suspension for breaching anti-doping rules. The Ukrainian last competed internationally in the 2021/22 season and has only participated in Ukrainian championships over the past two seasons.
  • The Semerenko twins famously won Olympic gold in the relay at the 2014 Sochi Games, with Vita also securing a bronze medal in the sprint. Valentina went on to claim the 2015 World Championship title in the mass start.
  • Neither sister has officially announced retirement from competitive sports, although they are currently not part of Ukraine's main or reserve national teams.

Sumy Oblast
