UAV wreckage crashes in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, damaging apartment building

The wreckage of a Russian drone fell in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, damaging an apartment building. Information about the casualties is being clarified.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "As a result of a Russian UAV attack on Kyiv, wreckage was recorded falling in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. An apartment building was damaged as a result of the blast wave, and windows were smashed. Information about the casualties is being clarified."

Quote from Klitschko: "Several cars are on fire on the premises of a residential building in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of falling wreckage. Windows in some apartments of the building are smashed. No calls for medical assistance have been received."

Details: Kyiv City Military Administration added that six cars were damaged in the attack.

"The defence forces detected and destroyed about a dozen attack UAVs that threatened the capital," the Kyiv City Military Administration report said.

Background: Russians have been attacking Ukraine with attack drones since Saturday evening.

