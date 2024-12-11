All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US condemns Russian drone strike on IAEA car near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 11 December 2024, 08:36
US condemns Russian drone strike on IAEA car near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Screenshot from the video of IAEA on X

The United States has condemned the Russian drone strike on a car belonging to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Х (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brink noted that a Russian drone hit an IAEA car near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Tuesday, 10 December.

Advertisement:

No one from the team inside the car was injured as a result of the attack. 

Quote: "The team, which survived, was there to ensure nuclear safety amid Russia’s takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. We condemn such attacks which endanger global nuclear safety."

Background:

Advertisement:
  • In August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians had started a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and urged the IAEA and the international community to respond to the incident. 
  • Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that the threat of an accident at the ZNPP would remain a serious reality until Ukraine regains control over it and its territorial integrity.
  • Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called for de-escalation and talks amid a fire incident at the ZNPP.

Support UP or become our patron!

USARussiaZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

All News
USA
Biden administration may tighten sanctions against Russian oil exports – Bloomberg
US State Department approves US$266 million F-16 maintenance package for Ukraine
United States allocates US$20 billion to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets
RECENT NEWS
10:37
Russians intensify offensives, but fail to break through – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
10:26
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery supplying Russian army
10:25
Sweden has not ruled out joining peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
09:37
South Korean intelligence reports 100 North Korean soldiers killed and around 1,000 injured fighting against Ukraine
08:43
Ukraine's air defence downs 45 Russian drones, 40 others fail to reach their targets
08:28
Russians try to break through Ukrainian defences on Kursk bridgehead almost 70 times
08:22
Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:20
Zelenskyy confirms visit to Ukraine by Trump's special envoy
07:14
Zelenskyy on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: Positive response from certain leaders
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: