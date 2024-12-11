US condemns Russian drone strike on IAEA car near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Screenshot from the video of IAEA on X

The United States has condemned the Russian drone strike on a car belonging to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Х (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brink noted that a Russian drone hit an IAEA car near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Tuesday, 10 December.

No one from the team inside the car was injured as a result of the attack.

Quote: "The team, which survived, was there to ensure nuclear safety amid Russia’s takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. We condemn such attacks which endanger global nuclear safety."

Background:

In August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians had started a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and urged the IAEA and the international community to respond to the incident.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that the threat of an accident at the ZNPP would remain a serious reality until Ukraine regains control over it and its territorial integrity.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called for de-escalation and talks amid a fire incident at the ZNPP.

