US condemns Russian drone strike on IAEA car near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 08:36
The United States has condemned the Russian drone strike on a car belonging to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Х (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Brink noted that a Russian drone hit an IAEA car near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Tuesday, 10 December.
No one from the team inside the car was injured as a result of the attack.
Quote: "The team, which survived, was there to ensure nuclear safety amid Russia’s takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. We condemn such attacks which endanger global nuclear safety."
Background:
- In August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians had started a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and urged the IAEA and the international community to respond to the incident.
- Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that the threat of an accident at the ZNPP would remain a serious reality until Ukraine regains control over it and its territorial integrity.
- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called for de-escalation and talks amid a fire incident at the ZNPP.
