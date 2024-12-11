All Sections
Mariupol defender sends his wife birthday flowers from captivity before returning home

Andrieieva ViktoriiaWednesday, 11 December 2024, 14:07
Viacheslav returned home after nearly 2 years in captivity. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Viacheslav Kuchkovskyi, a Ukrainian border guard and defender of Mariupol, managed to call his wife Valeriia while in captivity to wish her a happy 35th birthday. He even ordered a bouquet of flowers for her. Less than a year after that, he returned home thanks to a prisoner swap.

Viacheslav defended his hometown, Mariupol, and as Russian forces encircled the city, his greatest concern was for his wife and son, Robert, who was just 8. Later, he learned that his family had managed to escape.

In May 2022, the defenders of Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol were forced to surrender. Viacheslav's unit was the last to leave the area.

Meanwhile, his wife and son participated in numerous rallies to raise awareness of the Ukrainian defenders in captivity. The days of waiting for Viacheslav felt endless.

When Valeria turned 35 in June 2023, she had no desire to celebrate her birthday. But everything changed with a phone call from Viacheslav. He wished her a happy birthday, reassured her that he was holding up, and promised a surprise. A few hours after that call, a courier delivered a large bouquet of her favourite daisies.

It was a true miracle, as one of Viacheslav’s comrades had managed to hide a phone, allowing him to call his wife.

 
Valeriia with the bouquet from her husband
Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. 

In February 2024, during a prisoner exchange, Viacheslav Kuchkovskyi returned from Russian captivity and was finally able to hold his wife and son in his arms. Although he had lost nearly 30 kg, the Mariupol defender had not lost his sense of humour or his belief in the triumph of good over evil.

 
Viacheslav during the prisoner exchange
Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

