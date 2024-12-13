All Sections
Construction of Ukrainian defence fortifications proceeding according to plan

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 13 December 2024, 20:04
Construction of Ukrainian defence fortifications proceeding according to plan
Photo: Avtomahistral-Pivden

Construction of Ukraine’s frontline fortifications is currently proceeding according to plan.

Source: Interfax, citing Volodymyr Husar, Deputy Head of the Engineering Troops of the Command of the Ukrainian Support Forces

Quote: "At the moment, we have no problems with fortifications on any part of the front," Husar said at a press conference on Friday in Kyiv.

He said that as of today, all of the materials required by the military forces on the front lines are being provided.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine highlighted that all defence structures are built as specified in the overall plan. According to Husar, specific plans are developed for the construction of each strong point, which are then approved and implemented.

Husar said Ukraine’s leadership, the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence and other institutions have gone to great lengths to give the Ukrainian defence forces the equipment and resources they require for fortification.

Background: 

  • Avtomahistral-Pivden, a company that builds fortifications in Donetsk Oblast, has reported on the construction of a defence line in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
  • Ukraine's law enforcement agencies have initiated 30 criminal charges of theft from the fortifications budget totalling US$483 million.

