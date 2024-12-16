Ukrainian foreign minister urges EU to impose sanctions on Russian metallurgy and energy sectors

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has welcomed the approval of the 15th package of sanctions against Russia and stressed the need to continue to put pressure on the Russian economy.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine following Sybiha’s online participation in a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels

Details: Sybiha called on the Allies to continue raising the cost of war for the aggressor state and its economy.

"We should continue to increase the pressure through sectoral sanctions against Russian metallurgy, energy and other critical sectors. The lower the oil prices and energy profits for Russia, the closer a just peace will be," he said.

The Ukrainian minister also reiterated the critical need for 20 additional air defence systems such as HAWK, NASAMS or IRIS-T, as well as more man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), artillery systems and ammunition, long-range missiles, electronic warfare, engineering equipment, drones and other equipment.

The minister also called on partners to invest in Ukraine's defence industry, stressing that this is the fastest and most effective way to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.

Sybiha said that the events in Syria have once again proved this: Russia is not as strong as it seems.

"The events in Syria are a spectacular failure of the Kremlin, which demonstrates that Russia is capable of suffering defeats and retreat. It can and should be forced to peace. This is only possible if we are strong and united," he said.

Background:

On Monday, 16 December, the Council of the European Union adopted the 15th package of economic and individual restrictive measures against Russia, North Korean officials and Chinese suppliers of drone kits.

The new Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys called for tougher sanctions against Russia and Russian liquefied natural gas.

